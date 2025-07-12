



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Overhead lighting can be harsh and too bright at times; that’s why a portable lamp (or two) can come in handy. The Uwantme Night Light is 42% off at Walmart, bringing the original price of $23 down to just $13.

This night light is battery-powered and charges through a USB cable. Once fully charged, it can run for up to 15 hours, making it easy to move from room to room. It’s perfect for reading in bed, lighting up the bathroom at night, or even taking on a camping trip.

Uwantme Night Light, $13 (was $23) at Walmart

This night light has 13 color displays and can emit 256 different color combinations. It has five lighting selections ranging from 20% to 100% brightness and four timer modes that shut off after one, two, four, or six hours. The top of the night light has a 360-degree touch design to control the colors and includes a remote. There are three different versions of this night light, and all are on sale right now. Two of the versions measure 8 inches tall: one night light has a white base, while the other has a wooden base. The other version measures 4.72 inches tall and has a wooden base with a hook on the bottom for easy carrying or hanging in a tent.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘comfortable’ $260 memory foam mattress for $90, and it has 2,500+ perfect ratings

This night light has over 200 perfect reviews and more than 500 five-star ratings. Plus, 78% of reviewers say they would recommend the product. One reviewer said the night light has a “modern look” and called it “small but very mighty.” “The light is small, but it is extremely bright,” they wrote.

Another shopper said they “highly recommend” the night light, adding that the light is “cute” and the touch feature is “convenient.” At $13, this Walmart Deals event find is worth grabbing while it is still in stock.