Whether it’s because you lack overhead lighting or want a more cozy space, lamps are a great way to transform your home. One popular style, the torchiere lamp, which aims light up toward the ceiling, can illuminate a large space, but that doesn’t help if you want it focused on a book or a craft project.

For those who want the best of both worlds, a light that fills the room and focused illumination, Walmart has a limited-time flash deal you won’t want to miss. The Kapwan LED Torchiere Floor Lamp, which normally retails for $80, has been discounted by 46%, so shoppers pay only $43 for the bestselling fixture.

Kapwan LED Torchiere Floor Lamp, $43 (was $80) at Walmart

A torchiere with larger and smaller light options is called a mother daughter lamp, and this one has a modern spin. The light mounted on top can swivel and tilt, while the smaller one on the side can bend down to wherever you need it. Even more impressive, each light works independently.

One shopper wrote, “This lamp lights up the room beautifully. It’s sleek, so it doesn’t take up too much floor space, and I love the various options for lighting. I love this so much that I bought a second one.”

The unique design is the biggest standout feature of this lamp, but it has plenty more to offer. You can choose from three color temperatures ranging from warm and golden to bright and white, as well as adjust the brightness levels from 10% to 100%. All of this can be easily controlled with the convenient remote control or through a touch switch.

One reviewer said, “It’s beautiful, modern, and very bright. The adjustable lighting makes it perfect.”

Numerous shoppers raved about the illumination power of this lamp. Equipped with high-brightness LEDs, it can light up an entire living room. On the other hand, if you don’t want something bright, you can dim the lamp to your preferences.

One shopper said, “The brightness of the lamp is awesome. It’s super bright, especially for the kitchen, dining room, or even the living room area. It has a very slim design and is sturdy too.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This lamp is so bright! I’m so glad I purchased it. I will be ordering two more. If you need to light up a super dark room, this is the lamp!”

The awesome $43 flash deal on the Kapwan LED Torchiere Floor Lamp is only available for a limited time. Add it to your cart now to cash in on the savings.