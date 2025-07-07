



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Scorching heat isn’t the only thing you have to worry about this summer. Sometimes, you can have days when high humidity makes the summer heat feel even worse. If you want to keep that feeling out of your home, Walmart is selling a Humsure Dehumidifier for a price that won’t make your wallet sweat.

Normally priced at $208, this eight-pint appliance is now on sale for $110. This compact device can be placed anywhere in your home and easily moved to any room that needs better airflow. It’s easy to manage and even easier to purchase right now.

Humsure 8-Pint Dehumidifier, $110 (was $208) at Walmart

The Humsure can cover 1,500 square feet of space and remove up to 45% of the humidity in any room. Once the dehumidifier is full, you can easily remove the eight-pint tank, and the Humsure will automatically shut down until the tank is emptied and returned, so you won’t waste electricity. You can set the Humsure to run continuously or set a timer to have the dehumidifier start and stop at specific intervals. Not only is it compact at only 20 inches tall and 8.5 inches deep, but it also features rolling wheels so you can move it with ease.

Related: Walmart is selling an ‘amazing’ $519 portable air conditioner for $260, and buyers are ‘very impressed’ with it

Walmart shoppers gave high praise to the Humsure with glowing five-star ratings and reviews. One customer said the dehumidifier was “working great” and ran “quite quietly” over time. Another shopper said the Humsure was “very tiny,” while additional shoppers said it “works great.” A different shopper summed up their thoughts quickly and easily: “Nice unit, nice size.”

It’s hard to beat the capability of the Humsure Dehumidifier. It has a compact design and is effective at making a room less stuffy and more comfortable. Grab it with this Walmart deal for a limited time.