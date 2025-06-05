



As spring gives way to summer, we find ourselves enjoying more and more time outdoors in the sun, touching the proverbial grass. And there’s nothing like a good book and a cold drink when you’ve got a comfortable place to sit and recline.

With Walmart’s Flash deal on a set of two Concetta Zero Gravity Patio Recliners, you could have two cozy places to relax — a chair for you and one for a partner. Right now, the pair is on sale for only $60, which is 44% off the regular price of $108. One satisfied reviewer called them “very comfortable chairs” and “well built.”

Concetta Zero Gravity Patio Recliners Set of 2, $60 (was $108) at Walmart

Each of these ergonomic Concetta Zero Gravity chairs is made with a sturdy, rust-resistant steel frame and a breathable mesh seat. It’s got a soft headrest, cupholders, and a multi-compartment tray to hold your phone or book, and elastic bands that support your weight for that dreamy, “zero-gravity” feel you’re paying for.

Each chair supports up to 300 pounds of weight and features a smooth-gliding, lockable reclining system that lets you choose your perfect comfort angle, ranging from 95 degrees to 140 degrees. Some reviews say they’re a little heavy for carrying long distances, but the tradeoff is that they’re also sturdy and built to last.

“I love these chairs,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “The blue color looks great outside. They’re very comfortable, and we sat in ours for hours. They’re easily adjusted and nice to take a nap in. They fold up as instructed, and you get two of them. We love them!”

Headed to the beach, the pool, a fireworks show — or just want to cuddle up with a good novel on your patio? Save $48 on a pair of Concetta Zero Gravity Patio Recliners at Walmart.