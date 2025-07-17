



Sure, watches look great, but you also want one that can do more than tell time. Imagine having a watch that can take phone calls, read texts, and keep track of your time on the elliptical? Wonder no more, because Walmart is selling a Mingwear Smartwatch with everything you need for a price that you’ll love.

Typically listed for $160, the compact gadget is on sale for just $25. That means you’re getting an advanced smart accessory with multiple features for a whopping 84% discount! You’ll get that discount on the watch with either a black or pink wristband. You’re getting style and skills in the same device.

Mingwear 1.39-Inch Smartwatch, $25 (was $160) at Walmart

The Mingwear watch is compatible with both Android and Apple smartphones, allowing it to make and receive phone calls, as well as send and receive text messages, from a variety of devices. The watch also doubles as a fitness tracker, with the ability to monitor your distance and calories burned when running, cycling, swimming, and more. You can see all of that progress on the clear 1.39-inch HD display, which easily slides onto your wrist.

Walmart shoppers had plenty of praise for the Mingwear watch, with five-star ratings and reviews galore. One customer said, “I love the feedback I receive when I’m working out, and it’s very comfortable. Battery life is perfect. It is easy to use and syncs easily with your mobile device.” Another customer appreciated the “perfect” battery life of the compact gadget, while a third said the Mingwear was “extremely durable.” An additional shopper said that the watch is so good at keeping you connected to your smartphone that it’ll be “your new best friend.”

The Mingwear Smartwatch is a great digital companion. It looks stylish, has a lasting battery, and can do way more than just tell time. Grab it at Walmart for this incredible clearance price.