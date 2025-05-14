



Cracking open a chilled can of your favorite soda, beer, or seltzer and taking that first sip on a hot summer day is one of life’s simple pleasures. This one-of-a-kind sensation can only be pulled off with a crisp and refreshing beverage — that’s also exceptionally cold. If you don’t have room in your traditional refrigerator for your go-to drinks, there’s still hope.

You just need a mini fridge, and as it turns out, Walmart is having a limited-time deal on one of its most popular models. Taking 50% off the price, the bestselling Simzlife Mini Beverage Refrigerator and Portable Wine Cooler has been discounted from $200 to just $100 until the sale ends.

Simzlife Mini Beverage Refrigerator and Portable Wine Cooler, $100 (was $200) at Walmart

Measuring 14.7 inches wide, 11 inches deep, and 16.7 inches high, this fridge is quite compact. However, there’s still plenty of space inside, as it has room to fit 24 cans. The petite size allows you to put this appliance in all kinds of places. It would look great on the kitchen countertop, next to the couch, or under a desk. As a bonus, the mini design also makes it lightweight at 21 pounds, so the fridge can be moved around without much legwork.

One shopper wrote, “Wow, I can’t get over this cute mini beverage fridge next to my coffee espresso machine. It’s very convenient to have easy access to any cold drinks or creamers for my coffee. The mini fridge is lighter than I expected, so it was easy to set it up and move around my space.”

There are seven different temperature settings, ranging from 27 to 57 degrees Fahrenheit. You can adjust the settings to your ideal preferences depending on what you like to drink, whether it be a slightly chilled red wine, a frosty bottle of beer, or a refreshing cola.

One reviewer wrote, “This fridge keeps our beverages really cold. It’s perfect for our workout bottles, and we can fit a few sodas in there, too. It’s working great for my home gym.”

The modern design of this undersized refrigerator is simply stylish, but it’s also extremely functional. It’s equipped with UV-protected glass doors, so sunshine won’t interfere with your drinks. Plus, the powerful motor was built for quiet operation, so it won’t disturb you as it cools.

The awesome 50% off deal on the Simzlife Mini Beverage Refrigerator and Portable Wine Cooler won’t last long. Score this versatile fridge while you can still cash in on the savings by adding it to your cart now.