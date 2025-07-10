



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lingering pet dander, musty basement air, or odors from previous tenants can make your home feel stuffy and uncomfortable, especially in the summer heat. To get fresh, clean air without investing in bulky equipment, a compact air purifier is a must. Walmart has a deal right now that delivers powerful purification at a great price.

The Dreo HEPA Air Purifier typically retails for $180, but you can catch it on sale for just $66 during Walmart Deals week. It’s small enough to fit practically anywhere (think an end table or desk) and shoppers say this “powerful little thing” is “super quiet.”

Dreo HEPA Air Purifier, $66 (was $180) at Walmart

This desktop purifier is compact, but covers up to 1,600 square feet every two hours or 885 square feet per hour, so it’s perfect for purifying air in your bedroom, living room, or office. Five-stage HEPA filtration easily tackles allergens, removing 99.97% of smoke, dust, and pet hair.

The purifier’s smart sensor has four speeds that self-adjust based on real-time air quality and displays a digital readout with a color-coded light to indicate your air’s cleanliness at any given moment. With app connectivity, on-device controls, a 12-hour timer, sleep mode, and child lock capabilities, it has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from an in-home air purifier and is incredibly user-friendly.

“It was extremely easy to set up,” one shopper noted. “I love how it senses the amount of pollution in the air and gives a large digital readout and color.” Reviewers with pets especially love that “it really pulls the dust and dog dander out of the air.”

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘whisper-quiet’ $197 tower fan for only $66 that shoppers say keeps you ‘perfectly cool’

Walmart shoppers say this air purifier works “fabulously” without making much noise at all. “The Dreo unit is by far the quietest of all the air cleaners I have,” one satisfied shopper explained. “I let it run 24 hours a day, near my patio doors to pick up any dust or mold or mildew that may be coming into my apartment.”

“It works so well and cleans the air beautifully. The filtering system is excellent,” raved one shopper. “It has helped remove the odor that I smelled every single day in my apartment in just one night,” said another.

At only $66, the Dreo HEPA Air Purifier is a great buy you won’t want to miss. The Walmart Deals event ends on July 13, so shop now while you still can!