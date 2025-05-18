



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing beats a sweet treat, especially when it’s homemade. You can add as many chocolate chips or nuts as you want, mold the dough into your favorite shapes, and the only one waiting in line is you, staring into your oven waiting for the pastry to pop. If you want to start your home baking adventures today, Walmart has this Cebory 3-in-1 stand mixer on sale for a scrumptious price.

Typically listed for $400, this 6.5-quart countertop appliance is now available for just $100 in six different colors. You can get the compact mixer in green, cream, red, black, pink, and purple for the same low price. The mixer also comes with three attachments: a dough hook, a whisk, and a beater, so you can make bread, pudding, mashed potatoes, and so much more.

Cebory 3-in-1 Stand Mixer, $100 (was $400) at Walmart

The 6.5-quart mixing bowl can be easily slid in and out of the mixer thanks to its user-friendly tilt-head design. You’ll have 10 speed options to use for whatever you’re making, plus a pulse feature that instantly reaches top speed for quick blends. There’s also a splash bowl cover so you can keep your mix from messing up your kitchen counter.

Related: Walmart is selling a $700 slushie machine for $300, and shoppers say it’s their new favorite kitchen appliance

More than 400 Walmart shoppers gave the Cebory a five-star rating, with over 145 reviews praising its design and user-friendly features. One customer said the mixer was “the perfect size for a home baker” and “fits nicely in the kitchen.” Another shopper said the mixer has a “slick look” and “feels sturdy” without being heavy. Another customer said it “exceeded [their] expectations in every way” for being “reliable” and “efficient.” They added it “makes baking a breeze.”

There’s nothing sweeter than this Cebory 3-in-1 stand mixer. It’s compact, runs like a dream, and can make a variety of dishes. This $300 price cut won’t last long, so grab the mixer today before the deal gets whisked away.