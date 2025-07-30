



Solar lights are a great way to brighten up your outdoor space with no electricity and zero hassle. A pack of two Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lanterns, originally $60, is on sale at Walmart for $30. On top of the 50% discount, these solar lanterns have an impressive 4.9-star rating at Walmart. “It’s just the right brightness and very pretty,” one shopper wrote. Plus, at the discounted price of $30, the cost of each lantern is down to just $15.

The lanterns produce a warm yellow light that creates a welcoming ambience in any outdoor space. The solar panel charges during the day and automatically lights up at night. It can be placed on a table or hung by the handle from a hook, tree, or tent. The lantern itself is heat-resistant and frost-resistant, with a highly efficient solar panel on the top and a durable handle.

Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lanterns, $30 (was $60) at Walmart

Each lantern measures 4.72 inches long, 2.65 inches wide, and 7 inches tall, not including the handle on the top. It has a simple and elegant design with a flickering design that looks similar to a real flame. The top comes off to reveal a switch that can switch between two modes, one offers a flashing pattern and the other delivers constant light.

Over 90% of Walmart shoppers gave the Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lanterns five stars, and more than 400 customers left perfect reviews. “I love the two lights, they look like they’re on fire, but they’re not,” another reviewer wrote. “They’re just beautiful and always on and for a long time til the sun comes up.”

This Walmart best seller is in over 50 people’s carts, and at the clearance price of $30, it might not be in stock for long.