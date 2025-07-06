



Having trouble cooling down a specific area of your home? It’s a more common problem than you might think, especially in older homes. The good news is that there’s a very easy solution for this. Just plug in a fan. But you don’t want just any fan – an oscillating tower fan is the way to go. They’re tall and narrow, so they don’t take up much space. And the oscillation helps push cool air in all directions.

The best part is that you don’t even have to pay full price for one. We found this $118 Nftigb Oscillating Tower Fan on sale at Walmart for $55. It’s 40 inches tall and weighs about seven pounds, so it’s easy to pick up and move to any room. Plus, it’s also bladeless.

Nftigb 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $55 (was $118) at Walmart

The fan has three modes and five air speed settings. One is a sleep mode that keeps the fan whisper quiet at 35 decibels. This is great for hot sleepers or those who need some white noise to fall asleep. Need your fan to turn on and off at a specific time? There’s a timer feature for that. You can set a custom timer for up to 12 hours – great for saving a bit of electricity. The fan speed can be controlled with the included remote control or by tapping the LED screen.

Several shoppers were impressed with the fan’s strong airflow and low noise level. One shopper shared, “This tower fan works really well and keeps the room cool with good airflow. It’s quiet, slim, and doesn’t take up much space, which is perfect for small rooms. Great for staying cool during hot days!”

Another shopper found that the oscillation pushed airflow exactly as needed. “It’s sleek, really quiet, and moves a lot of air without those big spinning blades — perfect for my bedroom. The oscillation covers a good area, and I love that it has five speeds and three different modes depending on what I need. Plus, the remote makes it so easy to control everything without getting up.”

Tower fans can get surprisingly expensive. That’s why they’re best bought on sale. If you’re looking for a tall oscillating fan to cool down a specific room of your home this summer, consider grabbing the Nftigb Oscillating Tower Fan. It’s $55 at Walmart for a limited time.