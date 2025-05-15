



If your furry feline friends seem a bit down, maybe it’s because they’ve got no way to go up. Walmart can help with this problem, and right now they can do so at a big discount. It’s offering an awesome cat tree as an incredible Flash deal. Since saving you money is one of our pet projects, we thought we’d share it with you.

The EDX Multi-Level Cat Tree is on sale for only $43 right now. That’s 77% off the regular $190 price tag. Your cats deserve someplace to play, and you deserve to save your hard-earned money. This one is a win-win!

EDX Multi-Level Cat Tree, $43 (was $190) at Walmart

If you want your cats to have hours of fun and relaxation at a time, this is the cat tree for you. At 54 inches tall, it offers plenty of perch for them to survey their dominion. It has seven different levels for your cats to climb, each one giving a different experience. It’s covered in soft, plush fabric and has a scratching post that runs through the entire structure.

The tree includes two cushy cat condos, a swinging toy section, and multiple platforms for standing and laying. It also comes with a mounting kit, so you can attach it to the wall for added stability and safety. This cat tree is available in four colorways, so you can match it to your personal decor.

Walmart customers fell in love with this cat tree, almost instantly. One shared that they loved the “fluffy soft material,” and added, “My cat loves it so much, she gave up sleeping with me and prefers the top seat! She uses the scratching post every day. Hours of entertainment for your cat!”

Another shopper claimed “I’ve bought three,” and said it’s “very large and the cats love them.”

The EDX Multi-Level Cat Tree will keep your kitties entertained for years to come. At just $43, this may be the least you’ll ever spend to give your cats almost unlimited fun. However, flash deals like this don’t usually last long, so get yours while you still can.