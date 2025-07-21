



You can have a lot of fun on your patio, but you also have to clean up after. Whether you have kids playing ball or friends getting cozy with some throw pillows, everything has to be put away to stay clean and safe. Fortunately, Walmart is selling a Homall Patio Box for a price that keeps your budget fully stocked.

Typically listed for $170, this 100-gallon storage space is on sale for $95. You’ll find that discount in black and brown, while the gray style of the box is also on sale for $99. If you’re looking for extra room on your patio, look no further.

Homall 100-Gallon Patio Box, $95 (was $170) at Walmart

The Homall is made of high-quality plastic resin that’s resistant to heavy rain and the hottest days. It features side handles, allowing you and a friend to move it wherever you need it to go. A lockable front keeps everything secure, and air rods on its sides make the lid open and close easily. There’s also a metal crossbar built under the lid that keeps it stable and sturdy, so nothing seeps in. Not only does the box have a storage capacity of 100 gallons, but its top can withstand up to 500 pounds, if you need an extra seat on your patio.

Walmart shoppers had plenty of praise for the patio box with numerous five-star ratings and reviews. One customer called the Homall “very nice looking and easy to put together,” while another called it “wonderful.” A different customer said the Homall was a “very nice patio box” with a top that was “quite sturdy.” Another shopper added that the box was “not only spacious but also incredibly durable.” A different shopper summed up their experience with the Homall by saying it’s “light, easy to assemble, looks good and most importantly serves its purpose.”

Make room on your back porch for the Homall Patio Box. It has plenty of storage space and is built to last through the summer and beyond. Get it at Walmart for 44% off for a limited time.