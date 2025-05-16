



When trying to look your best, whether for date night or an upscale dinner with friends, it’s not just the clothing and accessories you have to consider. Manicured nails, styled hair, and pampered skin are a few of the touches that will make you look picture perfect. However, for moments where you’ll be up close and personal with others, a signature scent adds even more appeal.

Spritzing on the perfect perfume can add that missing layer of luxury, and right now, Walmart has a massive markdown on a beloved designer fragrance. The Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum, which normally costs $144, is now just $59 for the full-size bottle. This is especially impressive since the same 3.4 ounce size retails for $175 at Nordstrom and Sephora.

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum, $59 (was $144) at Walmart

One of the newer additions in Valentino’s collection, this perfume was first released in 2023. It’s quickly garnered popularity for its enchanting, warm floral scent. When you spray it on, you’ll experience notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, and bourbon vanilla. According to the fragrance designers, the completed blend embodies “the essence of modern femininity.”

One shopper wrote, “Gorgeous summery scent. I would describe it as sweet and feminine. You can really smell the vanilla notes, but it’s not too overpowering or overly sweet — it’s absolutely beautiful and perfect for a summer’s day.”

Another reviewer said, “I can’t get enough of this scent. It’s so addictive — flowery, spicy, intense, and leaves behind the sweetness of vanilla. It’s a very sensual scent, and it lasts for a good four to five hours. Such a beautiful scent.”

Pretty enough to put on display, the textured glass perfume bottle is inspired by iconic Roman architecture. The bottle’s edgy design is meant to contrast with the delicate scent hidden inside.

One shopper said, “It’s absolutely gorgeous! One minute I can smell fresh and floral, then the next minute it’s like I’m by fresh vanilla pods. Exotic and stunning in equal measures. It is quite strong, which I really like with a good quality perfume. It feels like a lovely warm hug that surrounds you all day long.”

The $59 designer fragrance deal on the Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum isn’t too good to be true, but it will end soon. Add it to your cart now to score the savings before they’re gone.