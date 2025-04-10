



Backyard birthday bashes, neighborhood barbecues, tailgating season, little league games, and camping trips, are just a few of the occasions where it’s nice to have shelter from the sun and rain. A particularly popular structure for these events is the pop-up canopy due to its tall and spacious design. These types of tents can be further elevated with screened walls to keep out mosquitos and gnats.

Normally, these upgraded outdoor tents can cost hundreds of dollars, but right now, Walmart has an awesome deal on one of its bestsellers. The Ainfox Patio Pop-Up Canopy, which typically retails for $153, has been deeply discounted to $90 for a limited time. This sale includes both the navy blue and coffee brown shades, so you can best match your style.

Ainfox Patio Pop-Up Canopy, $90 (was $153) at Walmart

You’ll have plenty of room for all your guests inside this lavish canopy. The structure is 11 feet tall and 11 feet long, which provides 121 square feet of coverage. This is ample space for several people to mingle, along with room for multiple chairs and tables. You also won’t need to worry about your guests getting stuffy as a vented top allows for extra airflow.

We love the versatility of this canopy. The mesh walls are expertly crafted to work as mosquito netting to keep your celebration bug-free. Plus, all the walls can be zipped up for a completely enclosed space, or the fabric walls can be tied back like curtains for a more open and breezy layout. If you’re serving food, you could close certain areas and only open up one or two walls for a more contained space.

One shopper wrote, “This pop-up canopy is a good size, very easy to set up, and keeps the sun and rain off of you while you’re relaxing. It comes with a mosquito net that goes all the way around and it keeps out pesky bugs.”

Perhaps the most important feature when getting a pop-up canopy is the ease of setup. Using push sliders, buttons, and anchor ropes, the setup of this tent can take just a few minutes once you get the hang of it. It also has a convenient wheeled carrying case to make transportation less hassle.

One shopper said, “For its size, it is easy to get up and down and put away. It provides a ton of shade and coverage.”

Another reviewer wrote, “The tent was extremely easy to assemble, very good quality, and sturdy. All parts fit perfectly and function exactly as advertised. I would highly recommend this screened tent.”

The Ainfox Patio Pop-Up Canopy won’t be available for the low price of $90 for long. We suggest adding it to your cart now to score this awesome deal while you still can.