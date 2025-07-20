



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s hard to sit outside and catch some warm summer rays when you don’t have anything to actually sit on. And we get it. Outdoor furniture is expensive. But you don’t need a giant 7-piece furniture set to create your very own outdoor relaxation sanctuary. Sometimes all you need is a couple of chairs and a table. You can spruce up the rest of the space with some plants and colorful decor.

If you’re in the market for a small but cozy patio set, then we’ve found just the deal for you. For a limited time, you can grab the $200 Walsunny 3-Piece Patio Set for $105 at Walmart. The set includes two rocking chairs and a coffee table. You can find this set in six different colors: blue, gray, brown, navy blue, light gray, or white.

Walsunny 3-Piece Patio Set, $105 (was $200) at Walmart

The entire set is made of a sturdy metal frame for added stability. The fabric on the chairs is made of a breathable textile material for quick drying. It’s water-resistant, so a little rainstorm won’t hurt anything. Each chair leg is curved to help provide a more balanced rocking motion. And let’s not forget the coffee table. It includes a tempered glass top that is shatter-resistant and easy to wipe down with a damp cloth.

Shoppers love the price and design of the patio furniture, with one shopper sharing, “I wasn’t looking to break the bank, so I was very happy to find these for a great price. They look very nice and rock pretty well.”

Others were pleasantly surprised at the sturdiness of the chairs. “Great set! Easy to assemble and very sturdy. The chairs rock smoothly, which was something I wondered about since they’re metal.” Another shopper said, “They are exactly what I expected, and comfortable!”

Ready to fill that gap in your outdoor space? Grab a small patio furniture set. And if you’re looking for a sturdy set that’s on sale, consider the Walsunny 3-Piece Patio Set. It’s on sale for $105 at Walmart for a limited time.