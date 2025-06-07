



Dressers don’t just belong in the bedroom. Sure, they’re useful for storing clothes, but they can also help you declutter your space and store things that might otherwise belong on your shelves. Maybe you need a few drawers to store your game collection, or you’ve run out of places to keep miscellaneous household junk.

Since furniture can get so expensive, it’s best bought when it’s on sale. We found this $225 Homfa 6-Drawer Double Dresser on sale for $170 at Walmart right now. That’s 24% off, so you’ll save $55 on this popular pick. You can find this dresser in white, black, and gray.

Homfa 6-Drawer Double Dresser, $170 (was $225) at Walmart

This Homfa Double Dresser comes with six drawers. Each drawer has a depth of 6.6 inches, which provides a good amount of space. The drawers also have metal sliders to ensure smooth opening and closing. If you choose the white or gray color options, the drawers will come with black handles. You’ll get silver handles if you choose black.

The dresser is made of medium density fiberboard. It’s designed to provide stability and be easily wiped down. Speaking of stability, you’ll also get two wall-mounted brackets to connect the back of the dresser to. This helps prevent any tilting or falling.

All the necessary hardware should be included with your purchase, along with detailed instructions. The dresser should take around 40 minutes to assemble, according to Homfa. Many reviewers say the assembly instructions aren’t too complicated.

“The instructions seemed overwhelming at first, but once we got the first few pieces assembled, it moved along quickly. There are a lot of pieces, but I think that is why it is so sturdy and higher-end,” one reviewer said. “The most impressive part of all of this? The drawers work! No need to try and adjust. We put the drawers in, and all six of them are lined up properly and glide in and out easily. They are deep and can store a lot of items.”

Others praise the quality of the dresser and the low price point. “Very, very solid, well-made, and sturdy. Actually, unbelievably so, and even more unbelievably so for the price,” another shopper said.

The right dresser can help you store more clothing and household items. Bonus points if the color matches your room’s aesthetic. You can find this Homfa 6-Drawer Dresser at Walmart for just $170 now. But remember, this deal only lasts for a limited time. If you’re interested, grab it while you can!