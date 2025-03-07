



If your bedroom has a severe lack of closet space or you just need some extra room for storing all of the great deals you’ve scored on T-shirts, skirts, leggings, and more, it might be time to consider a dresser with drawers.

Walmart has a ton of stylish bedroom furniture options at a great price, including the small but mighty Lofka 4-Drawer Dresser that will add the extra storage you need to keep your space organized. It’s also an excellent option for living rooms, offices, dens, and dining rooms, thanks to its versatile and space-saving design.

Right now, you can get your hands on it for only $70, which is a saving of almost 70% from its original price of $230. You’ll have to act fast, though, as it’s part of Walmart’s flash deal offers.

Lofka 4-Drawer Dresser, $70 (was $230) at Walmart

Measuring 28.1 inches wide, 16.2 inches long, and 32.3 inches high, the versatile four-drawer dresser is roomy enough to store a variety of clothing items, such as t-shirts, shorts, underwear, and socks—but it’s worth noting that they’re not quite deep enough for bulkier items, like sweaters and jeans. They’re also a great size for kids’ clothes and other miscellaneous items like beauty products, books, and paperwork. Each drawer can hold up to 25 pounds, while the dresser can support up to 50 pounds on top of it.

The sleek drawers will add a modern and sophisticated look to any room, seamlessly blending with any existing decor. It’s a great product for those who live in smaller apartments or anyone who simply needs a little extra storage space.

Shoppers are thrilled with the “sturdy” and “functional” dresser.

“This dresser was easy to assemble and perfect for storage,” one shopper wrote. “The drawers are not too deep, but using for socks, underwear, and baby clothes.”

“Quality piece that looks expensive! It’s beautiful too,” said another. “Very functional drawers that glide easy. Fits the space in my closet perfectly.”

“[This] dresser exceeds my expectations. I love [that] there are no noticeable handles. Easy to put together,” a third shopper wrote. “I purchased two and my sister also purchased two. I would recommend this dresser to anyone wanting good quality at a reasonable price.”

Add some storage and style to any room, and get the Lofka 4-Drawer Dresser for only $70 at Walmart. And if you need any additional storage space, the Lofka brand has additional sizes on sale.