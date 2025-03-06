



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you live in a small apartment or have limited room in your kitchen, you’re probably used to finding the best way to a utilize tight space. This may include forgoing a dining room table in favor of eating on your couch or—worse—at your desk, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Walmart offers plenty of dining solutions for small spaces, including the bestselling Segmart Counter Height 5-Piece Dining Table Set. Shoppers love it for its versatility and convenience, and it’s also on sale at a huge discount. Right now, you can get the set for as little as $130, which is a 56% saving on its original price tag of $299.

Segmart Counter Height 5-Piece Dining Table Set, $130 (was $299) at Walmart

The set comes with four stools that have plush leather-look seats and a footrest for comfort, along with a tall and narrow breakfast bar-style table. Made from a durable steel material, the sturdy frame will stand the test of time.

With a sleek marble-effect surface, the table seamlessly blends with any existing decor and will suit a variety of aesthetics. In addition to the white faux marble colorway, you can also choose from five other hues that are also on sale, including black, rustic brown, and white oak.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘beautiful’ $750 dining set for $350, and shoppers say it’s ‘super comfortable’

Shoppers have given the “beautiful” dining table set rave reviews, with almost 900 five-star ratings from impressed buyers who call it a “great space saving table.”

“I have limited space in my apartment. This table allows me to have a table to dine at, taking up minimal space as well as giving my small space a bit of elegance,” one shopper said. “I found it very easy to assemble and actually quite sturdy.”

“So glad I made this purchase. Great bang for the buck,” a second reviewer wrote. “Fits snugly against my countertop, extending usable counterspace in the kitchen, plus it doubles as a bar, and triples as [a] dining room table. It’s sturdy enough for daily use and light enough that anyone can easily lift the table to move it as needed. I’m very happy!”

“Love this bar and how petite it is. Can’t wait to host dinners here so people can use it,” wrote a third shopper. “I like how steady the stools are and can easily put them underneath the bar if not using. Would definitely buy again.”

Upgrade your dining area and shop the Segmart Counter Height 5-Piece Dining Table Set for only $130 at Walmart before this deal ends.