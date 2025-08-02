



These days, we take our comforts and luxuries where we can find them, and few things beat the enjoyment of a good outdoor spot in the shade, a nice rocking chair, a good book, and a cold drink. And if you’ve got a second chair for your partner, friend, or loved one, so much the merrier. Maybe you’re done shopping for patio furniture this summer, but a good outdoor rocking chair set is something you can enjoy all year long, whether you like to sit out back on the deck, on the front porch, or in your garden.

If you’re ready to invest in some proper rocking chairs for your happy place, Walmart is selling a beautiful $249 Mainstays Westmont 3-Piece Rocking Chair Set for just $137 at the moment — a total savings of $112.

Mainstays Westmont 3-Piece Outdoor Rocker Set, $137 (was $249) at Walmart

This beautiful Mainstays rocker set includes two deep-seated rocking chairs and a matching side table. They feature dyed polyester, with high-density foam in the cushion for maximum comfort and support. They’re made to withstand the elements as the weather and seasons change, with fade-resistant and stain-resistant fabric. The steel frames are also e-coated and powder-coated to prevent rusting and keep the whole set looking great for years to come.

The side table features a faux-wood top, and the three pieces can easily be cleaned with water, soap, and a soft brush. There is some assembly required, but the manufacturer offers a two-year limited warranty for any necessary repairs or defective parts.

“These rocking chairs are way nicer than I expected for the price,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “They feel sturdy, they were super easy to put together, and they’re surprisingly comfortable. I’m definitely happy with this purchase.”

“The quality of these is 10 out of 10,” another reviewer said. “They’re much sturdier than we expected.”

Ready to pull the trigger on a beautiful, budget-friendly outdoor rocking chair set? Save $112 on the Mainstays Westmont 3-Piece Outdoor Rocker Set at Walmart.