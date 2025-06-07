



Whether you’re chilling outside with friends and family or trying to park your car, it’s always nice to have some extra lighting outside when things get dark. And it’s even better if you can find a light to “set and forget.” That’s where flood lights come in. They’re a great outdoor lighting solution for your garage, yard, or patio.

The $66 Szrsth Outdoor Solar Light is only $17 at Walmart right now. It’s motion-activated, solar and battery-powered, and can be controlled remotely. Need more than one light? You can also buy two lights for $29, three lights for $41, or four lights for $50.

Szrsth Outdoor Solar Light, From $17 (was $66) at Walmart

Each light is equipped with 210 LED beads, capable of producing up to 2,500 lumens. So in other words, it’s bright. It’s also solar-powered and battery-powered. When sunlight hits the small solar panel on top of the light, it generates electricity that’s sent to the battery for storage. The battery can keep the light on for up to four hours, according to the manufacturer. When the light turns on, it uses the stored electricity from the battery to keep things powered on. There’s no hardwiring or fiddling with electrical wires necessary!

This light is also motion-activated; the motion sensor will detect movement from up to 26 feet away, which is actually farther than you might think. The light will turn on when movement is detected and turn off on its own when the activity clears out. You can also set the light to dim when movement is no longer detected, or have it just stay on entirely. All these settings can be controlled via the wireless remote included with your purchase.

Several shoppers were surprised by the brightness of the light. “I’m really impressed with these solar lights! They’re super bright and have a great motion sensor feature,” one reviewer said. “The installation was a breeze, and they look sleek on my patio. The solar panel works well, and I’ve noticed a significant reduction in my energy bill.”

Others have fallen in love with the timer feature. “These lights were more than what I was expecting. The timers on the lights were set to turn on bright as long as there is motion detected and turn off seconds after the movement,” another shopper said. “They don’t turn on during daylight at all, thus saving the juice for evenings. They are a great addition to my home.”

If you’re in need of a bright, reliable flood light for your home (and you want to save big), now’s your chance to get the Szrsth Outdoor Solar Light for only $17 at Walmart. There’s no telling how long this deal will stick around, though, so act fast.