



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like crappy water pressure to put a damper on your shower time. But luckily this is usually something that can be changed with the addition of a new showerhead.

One of the most versatile types of showerheads are handheld ones, as they allow you to move the water around your body — and most come with multiple pressure settings. And right now, Walmart is selling the $54 Ciicii High-Pressure Handheld Showerhead for only $18.

Ciicii High-Pressure Handheld Showerhead, $18 (was $54) at Walmart

This showerhead features 48 silicone anti-clogging rain shower nozzles that help to maintain strong water pressure. It is available in a chrome silver option, that will complement your bathroom design.

One shopper wrote, “Best showerhead I’ve ever owned. The water pressure this puts out is superb. The head itself is heavier and feels of good solid quality. The hard spray for cleaning is perfect. Has a wide variety of spray types which makes getting out of the shower a little more difficult.”

Related: Nordstrom Rack is selling a ‘quality’ $298 leather messenger bag for $120, and shoppers say it’s the ‘perfect size’

The showerhead has eight different modes, three levels of heat, and three levels of vibrating massage to truly personalize each shower. “It has a nice array of different showering experiences,” said one shopper. “Each one really is different.”

The showerhead also has a five-foot hose attachment, which makes it easy to move around to clean yourself and your shower. “Absolutely the best showerhead I have purchased,” said one shopper. “It is so much better than the big-name handheld showerhead I have purchased for over 30 years. I am by far totally impressed with this product.”

This handheld showerhead is on sale now for just $18,, so don’t wait to give your bathroom a well-deserved upgrade.