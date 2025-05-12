



If you’re searching for ways to increase your quality of sleep without purchasing an entirely new mattress, the solution could be as easy (and affordable) as swapping your bedding. It’s no secret that duvets can cost a pretty penny, but that’s not the case for one highly rated bedding set at Walmart.

Shoppers are flocking to the Yalamila 3-Piece Comforter Set that’s on sale for only $35 for a limited time. That is $35 off the original $70 price tag. The reversible queen-size comforter is made of polyester and is filled with premium microfiber that’s soft and breathable, making it a stellar choice for all seasons. It also comes with two matching pillow shams to ensure your bed looks just as good as it feels.

Yalamila 3-Piece Bedding Set, $35 (was $70) at Walmart

The best part about reversible bedding is you don’t have to purchase a new set just to switch up your style. Simply flip it over and your bedroom has a whole new aesthetic. This dark blue and beige combo is the best deal available at only $37, but there are other colorways to choose from at an additional cost.

More than 4,900 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating and one person went as far as to say it’s “as soft as a feather.” Several others rave about its quality and how comfortable it is to sleep with.

“There was nothing that I disliked about this comforter,” another reviewer wrote. “It was definitely a great buy and it is warm when it’s cold, and it’s not overbearing when the temperatures are hot.”

It’s not very often that a nearly $75 comforter set goes on sale for only $35, so don’t pass up your opportunity to upgrade your bedding for less. You might even consider buying more than one so you’re prepared for laundry day.