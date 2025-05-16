



Between beach days, picnics, and even weddings, there are so many ways to celebrate and enjoy the warm spring and summer weather. But if you’re looking for a way to provide a little shade and make your outdoor gathering more cozy, a canopy tent is a must.

The Ktaxon 10-by-20-Foot Canopy Tent is an excellent option, and it’s on sale at Walmart right now. For a limited time, you can get the canopy for just $79 during a Flash deal, which is 41% off its original price of $135.

Ktaxon 10′ by 20′ Canopy Tent, $79 (was $135) at Walmart

This canopy tent from Ktaxon is equipped with a rust-resistant and sturdy steel frame and durable, waterproof PE cloth that offers protection from the sun and potential inclement weather for you and your guests. It measures 10 by 20 feet, and can comfortably fit up to 30 people underneath. Without any walls, you and your guests can easily wander in and out of the party tent and enjoy the outdoor scenery, whether it’s beach-side or in a backyard. The outdoor tent is perfect for all types of outdoor gatherings — including parties, weddings, picnics, sporting events, camping, and more — and one reviewer says it’s a “must-have for anyone who loves outdoor events.”

Shoppers love this outdoor canopy, saying it’s a “good tent for any occasion” and “versatile for any outdoor needs.”

Multiple reviewers note how much of a difference adding a tent to an outdoor celebration can make. “It has made a noticeable improvement in our outdoor decor, transforming our backyard into a lovely venue,” one reviewer said. Another added that it has “truly elevated our outdoor entertaining game to the next level” and provides “amazing shelter for outdoor fun.”

Ready to make your next outdoor party a hit? Add the Ktaxon 10-by-20-Foot Canopy Tent while it’s only $79 during a Flash sale.