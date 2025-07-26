



The couch is not only the main seating area in the living room. It’s also the centerpiece that our eyes naturally gravitate toward when entering the room. But not every room has enough space for a grand seven-seater sectional. And that’s okay. Sometimes simpler is better, and simpler furniture can still be just as comfortable.

With that said, if you’re looking for a small, modern sofa for your living room or bedroom, then you won’t want to miss this deal on the Lofka Couch. For a limited time, you can grab this normally $350 couch for just $100 at Walmart. At 68 inches wide, it’s just the right size for apartments, RVs, or rooms with limited space. It seats three people comfortably and is available in dark or light gray.

According to the manufacturer, this couch has a moderate firmness level. It’s not super plush or rock hard, but instead, falls somewhere in the middle. Included with your purchase are three cushy back pillows for added comfort and support. There are also two storage pockets along both sides of the couch, with enough space to hold things like phones, tablets, remotes, and video game controllers.

Shoppers love the couch’s ease of assembly and versatility, with one shopper sharing, “Easy to put together, very comfortable to keep my swollen ankles up. The backrest with the positions makes for comfy sitting or reading.”

Others say the couch is just the right size for smaller spaces. “Easy to unpack and arrange. Perfect for small rooms.” Another shopper said, “I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this sofa.”

Buying furniture is an investment, and it’s something you’re likely going to want to keep around for years to come. The best way to save big on furniture is to grab it when it goes on sale. If you’re looking for a simple but modern three-seater couch, consider buying this Lofka Couch while it’s only $100 at Walmart.