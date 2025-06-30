



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The sun is out and the breeze is flowing, making it a great time to sit on your patio. If you’re looking for a cozy spot to relax, we’ve got great news. Walmart is selling a Kingyes Folding Adirondack Chair for a price that protects your summer budget.

Typically listed for $170, this comfy patio piece is now available for just $89. That means you’ll get the convenient design and relaxing feeling of the chair at a 47% discount. You can also choose from 16 different colors, from standard black and brown to outstanding shades like apple green and light pink. Whatever style you pick, you’re getting soothing comfort in a lasting design.

Kingyes Folding HDPE Adirondack Chair, $89 (was $170) at Walmart

The Kingyes is made with high-density polyethylene that can withstand extreme heat and won’t crack or fade during the summer. It’ll also withstand up to 350 pounds of weight thanks to its reinforced structure. You’ll definitely feel the comfort of the Kingyes via its slatted design that promotes airflow through the chair to keep you cool. The chair can be easily assembled at home and stored at the end of the season thanks to its foldable design. Its classic structure and wood-grain texture blends in with any patio setup.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘very comfortable’ $190 folding Adirondack chair for only $99, and it’s a ‘backyard must-have’

Plenty of Walmart shoppers had high praise for the Kingyes chair with numerous five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper called the chair “very sturdy and a good quality,” while another said it “feels really solid.” A different shopper said it’s a “perfect size” so it won’t blow over during stormy weather. Another said they “absolutely love this chair,” noting “the material is nice and durable” and they appreciate its “easy transport and storage” ability.

Accentuate your patio with this Kingyes Folding Adirondack Chair. It’s durable, stylish, and can easily be stored at the end of the season. Get it at Walmart for this quality price for a limited time.