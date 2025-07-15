



The best thing about having a backyard or patio is lounging in comfy outdoor furniture. The perfect patio set can turn a drab space into the most inviting spot in your home. Walmart can help you make that conversion with one of its many beautiful patio sets. In fact, there’s a stunning one on sale right now, and we think it’s definitely worth a look.

The Highsound 7-Piece Wicker Patio Set is available for just $300 at the moment, which is an unheard-of 78% off the regular price of $1,373. Even when you add in the $90 shipping fee, that’s still an incredible discount.

Highsound 7-Piece Wicker Patio Set, $300 (was $1,373) at Walmart

This patio set is modular perfection. It includes six individual seats that can be configured in countless ways, from a sofa and three seats to a full U-shaped sectional, and everything in-between. In addition, you also get a lovely square coffee table to accent the seating. The table has a shatter-resistant tempered glass top, which makes it both attractive and practical.

Each piece is made from durable stainless steel and covered with premium hand-woven rattan. The soft cushions have removable zipper covers, which allows you to easily machine wash them without the need for hand cleaning. This set is available in four fun color variations, so there’s an option for just about every decor style.

Walmart shoppers shared their satisfaction with this furniture in the reviews. One said, “I’m super happy with this sectional! It’s exactly what I wanted for my porch. The cushions are very waterproof.”

Another shared, “My wife and I love this patio set! I purchased one for my mom a while ago and we loved it for her balcony, so I decided to get another set in a different color for the screened room in our yard. Needless to say, we’re obsessed!”

The Highsound 7-Piece Wicker Patio Set is the perfect patio pick for only $300. Get yours now if you want to be relaxing in the lap of luxury ASAP.