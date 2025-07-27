



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s all fun and games in the backyard until it’s time to come in for dinner. That means you have to pick up the kids’ toys, put away the pool noodles, and store the extra pillows you put out for friends visiting. If you need some more space to do all that, Walmart is selling a Segmart 130-Gallon Deck Box for a price that keeps money stored in your wallet.

Normally priced at $270, this resin patio accessory is now on sale for $149. You’ll save 45% on this sizable deck box with locking capabilities and a durable design that’ll protect your backyard essentials. You can get it in all black or a black top with a gray body. One way or another, it’s a steal.

Segmart 130-Gallon Resin Deck Box, $149 (was $270) at Walmart

With 130 gallons of space, the Segmart box can hold up to two sets of cushions from an outdoor five-piece sofa set. Its resin material can withstand excessive rain and long days in the sun. It can also withstand up to 660 pounds of weight, making it suitable for use as an extra seating space. The reinforced rib design inside the box provides added sturdiness and support, ensuring it remains stable and secure. The lid features two hydraulic air rods, so it doesn’t slam down on you when closing. There’s also a lock latch to keep your essentials stored safely and side handles to move it wherever you want.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘spacious’ $170 patio box for $95, and shoppers say it’s ‘incredibly durable’

Plenty of Walmart shoppers spoke highly of the deck box with five-star ratings and reviews. One customer called it a “durable and versatile solution for organizing and storing items” that provides “convenience and functionality.” That customer went on to call it “a practical addition to any outdoor space.” A different customer said the resin material made for “durable and weather-resistant” material, while also having some “impressive” storage space. Another customer put it simply: “Our family loves it.”

The Segmart 130-Gallon Deck Box is a great addition to any patio setup. It has plenty of space in a durable build that won’t let in rain, sleet, or harsh sunlight. That way, your backyard essentials stay fresh and undamaged. Get it at Walmart before the sun sets on this essential.