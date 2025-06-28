



Shopping around for a great keyboard on a budget? Whether you want to upgrade from your laptop’s built-in keys, get a new keyboard for your gaming rig, or need something comfortable to write on, Walmart has a fantastic Flash deal for you at the moment.

The Wagpak RGB Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard, normally priced at $80, can be yours for just $33.

Especially if you work from home, having a wireless keyboard makes for a great comfort-first option; rest your wrists in your lap, on a blanket, or on a standing treadmill desk. Choose from seven different backlighting color options, ensuring it’ll look great with your existing setup and that you can type in any lighting conditions. The Wagpak has a built-in rest for your wrists for added comfort, and you can even adjust the brightness level of the backlighting with three different intensity levels.

The keyboard also has quality-of-life features such as a phone holder for transcription or dialing into meetings while you work; an ergonomic shape to minimize strain on your arms and wrists; a 90-day rechargeable battery with an auto-shutoff feature; and a 2.4 GHz wireless receiver with a range of up to 33 feet. Reviewers say it “types great” and is “very lightweight and easy to install.”

Your purchase includes a Type-C adapter, a charging cable, a USB-A dongle, a printed user manual, and a 24-month warranty. It supports Windows PCs, macOS, iOS, Chrome OS, Linux, Android, smart TVs, and more right out of the box.

“I’ve definitely been enjoying this keyboard. It’s very useful,” said one reviewer. “One thing I really like is that there are so many function keys, such as volume adjustment, an email button, media playback buttons, and so on. It doesn’t have a button for adjusting the screen brightness, but that’s no biggie. It’s more than I was expecting — I’ve been quite pleased.”

If you’re looking for a great, reliable keyboard you can use wirelessly or with a USB cable, save $47 on this backlit Wagpak Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard at Walmart.