



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Your bed isn’t just a place where you sleep. It’s also a place where you might cozy up with a good book or catch up on your favorite reality TV show. The bed should be a safe space where you can wind down and relax after a long day. But it’s kind of hard to do that if you don’t have a bed frame.

If you’re looking for a king-size bed frame that’s packed with features, specifically extra storage and lighting, then you won’t want to miss this deal on the Blotout King-Size Bed Frame. Normally priced at $800, you can grab this giant bed frame for just $159 at Walmart. Find it in brown or black.

This bed frame has a lot going for it. First, it features four spacious drawers (two on each side) that slide in and out from the sides of the bed. This is perfect for storing extra blankets and pillows. Located in the small cubby space at the top of the bed frame, you’ll also find a built-in charging station with two standard outlets and a USB-C port.

But perhaps the most fun feature of this bed frame is the customizable LED lights. You can change the color of the lights to whatever you’re in the mood for using the included remote control, or you can find more color options in the app. Additionally, you can set a timer to dictate when you want the lights to turn on and off.

Related: Zappos is selling $70 Koolaburra by UGG sandals for $45, and they’re perfect for summer

Shoppers love the design of the bed, with one shopper sharing, “The bed is amazing. It was fairly easy to put together. I love this design and style. The outlets work great.”

Another shopper was impressed with the bed’s number of features. “Once assembled, the bedframe proved to be incredibly sturdy, offering excellent support. The LED lights are a fantastic feature – every light works perfectly with no burnt-out bulbs. The electrical components function flawlessly, adding a modern and cozy ambiance to the bedroom.”

If you’re looking for a bed frame that’s more than just a bed frame, consider grabbing the Blotout King Size Bed Frame while it’s on sale at Walmart for $159. It’s sturdy and includes additional storage, charging, and fun LED lights.