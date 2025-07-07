



Storage space is one of the most important elements in a home. You don’t need a large walk-in closet to keep a room organized. Sometimes all you need are some shelves. Tall, wire shelving is perfect for just about any room. You can use it to organize canned goods in the pantry, kids’ toys in the bedroom, or even your tools in the garage. And while shelving isn’t the most expensive thing on the planet, it still feels good to purchase at a discount.

That’s where we come in. We found this Ktaxon 5-Tier Storage Shelf for just $37 at Walmart. Originally priced at $86, you’ll save $49 on this wire shelving. It’s approximately 60 inches tall and can hold up to 550 pounds, making it ideal for storing heavier items such as power tools and small kitchen appliances.

Ktaxon 5-Tier Storage Shelf, $37 (was $86) at Walmart

The shelves can be assembled quickly in just three steps. It mainly boils down to connecting the piping and screwing on the adjustable brackets. The piping is made of sturdy carbon steel, which is resistant to wear and tear. And each shelf’s height can be adjusted exactly how you want it. There are also adjustable leveling feet to help keep the shelving unit stable on uneven floors.

Several shoppers were pleasantly surprised by how well the shelves held up. One shopper shared, “I bought five and should’ve bought a dozen. I love how easy they are to assemble. And surprisingly strong, sturdy, and not unattractive.”

Another shopper said the shelves were easy to assemble. “These shelves worked fantastically. They were easy enough to put together and sturdy enough for storing baskets, clothes, and books.”

Ready to finally get that one room in your home organized? Grab the Ktaxon 5-Tier Storage Shelf while it’s on sale. It’s only $37 at Walmart for a limited time, so grab it while you can.