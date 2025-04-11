



There aren’t many items in your home more important than your mattress. It’s where you spend about a third of every day, and if it doesn’t give you a good night’s sleep, the other two-thirds of your day can be ruined. Luckily, Walmart is offering great deals on some of the most comfy mattresses on the market. One of them is on sale right now, and the price is an absolute dream.

The Cole and Rye Articksy Queen Cooling Mattress is on sale for only $198 at the moment. That’s an amazing 78% off the regular price of $899. You’ll be sleeping on cloud nine if you buy this mattress at such a low price.

Cole & Rye Articksy Queen Cooling Mattress, $198 (was $899) at Walmart

Not only does this mattress offer the comfort of a plush, memory foam design, but it has a cooling gel feature as well. The mattress is made up of five layers, including Nestle gel-infused memory foam, contoured ventilation foam, a foam support base, a non-slip cover, and a hyper-cooling cover. That means it brings double the benefits to the table (or rather the bed) every night when you lay your weary head to rest. The mattress has a medium firmness, which makes it a great pick for just about everyone, no matter if you prefer to sleep on your side, back, or stomach.

Made from Certi-PUR-US certified foam, the mattress is manufactured without the use of harmful chemicals. The fabric used in the mattress is also Okeo-Tex certified, ensuring that it’s free of toxicants as well. This cozy five-layer mattress is available in six sizes and two thickness options, so there’s one for you regardless of your individual needs.

Walmart shoppers found this mattress to be a home run. One shared, “I have had three spinal surgeries and am always looking for the perfect mattress. I think this is it, or really close. This mattress is firm and relaxed at the same time.”

Another buyer said, “This mattress is wonderful. It’s firm, but since it’s memory foam, it molds perfectly to your body. I love the cooling feature of the mattress…So comfortable!”

If you want to wake up every morning feeling refreshed and well-rested, then the Cole and Rye Articksy Cooling Mattress is for you. At just $198 for a queen size, it may be the best deal on a mattress you find for a while, so why not put one (or more) in your cart?