If you want to keep cool in the sticky doldrums of summer, there’s no better purchase than a portable air conditioner. It offers the temperature regulation of central air in a convenient portable package. Walmart has some of the best portable AC units on the internet, and one of them is currently available for half off.

The Costway Portable Air Conditioner is on sale for only $260. That’s 50% off the regular price of $519. There’s no cooler way to stay comfortable than by saving a heap of money on your purchase.

Costway Portable Air Conditioner, $260 (was $519) at Walmart

It’s pretty rare to find a half-off AC unit with double the features of many others. This 10,000 BTU air conditioner has a wide-angle cooling design, low-noise sleep mode, and a smart-touch LED panel for easy operation.

Another feature of this unit that sets it apart is its three-in-one functionality. It serves as a cooling unit, an air recirculator, and a dehumidifier. The dehumidifier function can remove as much as 50 pints of moisture per day from the air, making your space more comfortable than you even thought possible. It’s made to cool an area of up to 350 square feet, so it’s perfect for bedrooms and small living areas.

Walmart customers were very happy with this unit. One called it an “amazing little machine,” adding, “It’s super compact for the output, doesn’t take up a lot of room…Would totally recommend.”

Another said they were “very impressed,” and shared, “I have had this unit now for about four months and I have used it every day, [on] average seven to eight hours a day…It works great…This thing keeps me cool.”

The Costway Portable Air Conditioner is one of the coolest deals you’ll see this week. At just $260, you can’t really go wrong with this unit, unless you wait too long to buy it.