



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As spring blooms and the weather begins to warm up, thoughts drift to afternoons sipping tropical drinks in the pool. While you may already have the blender you need to make frozen margaritas, you may still be short one swimming pool. That’s where Walmart comes in. It’s currently selling one of its most popular above-ground pools at a deep discount during a Flash sale, and this deal is making a splash.

The Naipo Above-Ground Pool is on sale for only $223. That’s an amazing 63% off the regular price of $600. If you think this pool might be for you, then dive in ASAP.

Naipo Above-Ground Pool, $223 (was $600) at Walmart

Above-ground pools have come a long way in recent years, both in terms of design and durability. This model measures 15 feet long and holds up to 1,637 gallons of water. The powder-coated steel frame is rustproof and durable, allowing you to use it season after season. The tear-resistant, lightweight PVC construction makes the pool easy to assemble and disassemble at your leisure. It doesn’t even require any tools.

The long, rectangular design makes it a perfect choice for those who want to swim laps or even for families looking to have a little summer fun. Another added benefit of having an above-ground pool is that there’s no seasonal prep needed for the winter months. Simply take it down during the cold season and reassemble afterward.

Walmart customers raved about this pool in the reviews. One said it was a “nice size for a small family,” adding that they were “really impressed with the design.”

Another shopper described it as an “amazing pool for the price,” also saying, “My family will enjoy it summer 2025.”

If you’ve always wanted a pool in your backyard, but have not been willing to spend a fortune, then the Naipo Above-Ground Pool is the perfect pick for you. You can get it as a Flash deal right now for just $223. So put one in your cart and get ready to sip those frozen margaritas.