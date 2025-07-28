



Smartwatches are so much more than just a clock on your wrist. These handy little devices let you make phone calls and answer texts without even needing to hold your phone. And now, they even double as fitness trackers, allowing you to monitor your heart rate, steps, and more. There’s no denying that smartwatches are cool, but they’re also expensive.

Thankfully, we were able to find a deal on a durable military smartwatch from Walmart. Normally priced at $80, you can grab this Mingwear Military Smartwatch for just $26 at Walmart. It has a two-inch HD touchscreen display and a two-way speaker, allowing you to make phone calls and receive notifications from messaging and social media apps. Plus, it’s compatible with both Apple and Android Devices, so it’ll work with most types of phones.

A fully charged battery should last you up to a week on a single charge, and it should only take a couple of hours to recharge. Along with the smartphone functions, there is also a plethora of fitness features to take advantage of.

The watch will continuously monitor things like your steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns. But it can also track exercise data for a specific sport or activity. Simply select your activity from the sports mode settings and start your workout. Additionally, it’s waterproof and drop-resistant, so it’s suitable to wear while swimming or during high-impact sports.

Shoppers say the Mingwear Military Smartwatch competes with the more expensive smartwatch brands out there, with one shopper saying, “This watch is amazing. It’s great, if not better than the Apple Watch. The battery life is outstanding!”

Another shopper felt like they got a great bang for their buck. “For the price, you can’t beat it. It has all the functions of a fitness tracker for a fraction of the cost of name brands, and the battery life is impressive.”

A smartwatch keeps you up to date on what’s happening, even while away from your phone. If you don’t have one yet, consider grabbing the durable Mingwear Military Smartwatch. It’s just $26 at Walmart for a limited time.