



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Warm weather is finally on the horizon, which means it’s time to spend more time in the great outdoors. While for some, ringing in springtime means heading out on long hikes and being at one with nature, for others, it means investing in a hot tub for the patio.

However, hot tubs can cost a pretty penny., An inflatable spa is a more affordable option that’ll also work well for smaller spaces or for those who’d rather not have a hot tub on display year-round.

Right now, Walmart is offering a steep discount on a bestselling style. Marked down from its original price tag of $790, you can currently snag the Segmart Inflatable Hot Tub for only $410.

Segmart Inflatable Hot Tub, $410 (was $790) at Walmart

The hot tub measures 73 inches and is the perfect size for up to four to six people. With a temperature of up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and high-performance bubble jets, it’s a wonderful way to relax with friends or family.

Made from durable PVC, the spa is durable and won’t lose its shape once inflated via the digital control panel. A cover provides extra insulation, minimizes heat loss, and will help protect the product from rainwater pooling.

Related: Walmart is selling a $750 inflatable hot tub for only $350, and shoppers say it provides a ‘great massage’

Walmart shoppers are delighted with the “awesome” inflatable hot tub, calling it “worth every penny”.

“Love this hot tub,” wrote one shopper. “The temperature controls are easy to use and it heats up fast. It’s been a great investment for our home.”

“We love the hot tub. It gets nice and warm [and] the jet [is] strong. It’s very comfortable for two people to spread out and relax,” said another. “We use it on our deck and it stayed out there all summer. It has a great cover.”

“Best purchase of my adult life! If you are thinking of buying an inflatable hot tub, this is the one for you,” explained a third shopper. “I’ve had no problems with it getting to the top temperature.”

Enjoy your time outdoors even more with the Segmart Inflatable Hot Tub at Walmart for $410.