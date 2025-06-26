



When it comes to putting together the perfect gaming rig, one essential thing people overlook is seating. After all, if you plan on putting in countless hours in front of a gorgeous widescreen, owning noobs in Fortnite or slaying demons in Doom: The Dark Ages, you should try and ensure you’re as comfortable as possible.

The $200 Gtracing Gaming Chair is on sale at Walmart for $107, and it’s an excellent choice for both casual and hardcore gamers looking for a reliable seat. Shoppers say it’s both “easy to assemble with clear instructions” and has a build quality that’s “excellent.”

You don’t have to be a gamer to love this chair, but it certainly helps. After all, it’s made to keep you upright, comfortable, and alert even when the action heats up. Aside from comfortable armrests, this chair has two additional pillows that provide back, lumbar, and even neck support, so longer gaming sessions won’t make you feel like you’re suffering from poison damage. It reclines up to 160 degrees, providing you with four different modes of relaxation. There’s even an extendable footrest for an added layer of comfort. Despite being built with comfort in mind, its wheels allow you to zip around your game room or office without having to stand up. It’s a great chair for work, gaming, reading, and even taking in a quick siesta.

Besides being a versatile and comfortable chair, it just plain looks cool. It’s a black chair with red accents that goes with just about every aesthetic you’re going for in your game room. This chair comes in various colors, including blue, grey, orange, purple, and even white, but you’ll get the biggest discount with the red-accented chair.

“This chair has been a great addition to my setup,” one shopper said. “It’s sturdy and comfortable, providing excellent support, especially for someone of my height (5’8”). The reclining feature is fantastic, allowing me to almost lie flat for relaxation. Overall, considering the price, this chair offers excellent value.”

The Gtracing Gaming Chair retails for $200, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $107 with this limited-time Walmart Flash sale. It may not be as flashy as a new gamepad or headset, but it’s an essential part of any great game station.