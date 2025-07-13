



There’s never enough space at home to store the spare essentials you need. Closets get clogged up, shelves get overloaded, and even the trunk of your car needs room to breathe every now and then. Fortunately, Walmart is selling a Solaura Metal Storage Cabinet for a price that’ll keep your cash safe and secure.

Typically listed for $180, this 71-inch piece is on sale for $105. You’ll find that discount on the black model of the cabinet, but you can also find savings on the gray, white, and white/gray models. Whatever color you choose, you’re still getting an extra storage spot that’s spacious and sturdy.

Solaura 71-Inch Metal Garage Storage Cabinet, $105 (was $180) at Walmart

With four shelves and a bottom surface included, you can store up to 180 pounds on each spot. Each shelf features plenty of headroom so you can store taller items like drills, jugs of motor oil, or binders. All of that storage is surrounded by a metal casing that’s resistant to chipping, scratching, and rusting. The casing also prevents the cabinet from toppling if anything runs into it, and it has a three-point interlocking system in its swing doors to keep items from falling out.

Plenty of Walmart shoppers stored five-star ratings and reviews in the cabinet. One customer said the Solaura was a “great-looking” cabinet that was “easy to assemble.” A different customer said the cabinet was “excellent” and “quite sturdy.” A third shopper noted how “the shelves are solid and strong enough for anything,” while a fourth added that they’re “perfect and easy to assemble.”

The Solaura Metal Storage Cabinet is a great way to add storage to your garage, patio, or anywhere else at home. It has plenty of space in a sturdy design that’ll keep your essentials safe and sound. Grab it at Walmart for this quality price.