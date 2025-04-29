



There are plenty of reasons why you might opt for a good old-fashioned gas-powered lawn mower, rather than a cordless electric model. They offer immediate performance and, generally, a bit more power than their electric counterparts. And gasoline means you don’t have to wait an hour or so for a battery to charge before you can knock out the yard work. If you’re ready to upgrade your old mower or invest in a gas mower for the first time, Walmart is selling the popular $373 PowerSmart 21-Inch Gas Push Lawn Mower for just $269 right now.

PowerSmart 21-Inch Gas Push Lawn Mower, $269 (was $373) at Walmart

This PowerSmart model is a manual mower, as opposed to a self-propelled one, but it’s ideal for folks who want to get a little exercise while they manicure the lawn. And it’s especially versatile, offering three options for dealing with loose grass: you can bag it, use the side discharge chute, or mulch your clippings. Its wide 21-inch blade ensures efficient cutting, letting you handle your medium-sized lawn without excessive effort, and you can choose from six different heights to suit the length of your grass. The mower weighs 61.6 pounds, with eight-inch rear wheels, and can hold up to 1.4 bushels when bagging your loose clippings. Plus, a can of 10W-30 oil is included.

“This lawn mower has been amazing; we have really thick grass and have been struggling all summer to keep it down,” wrote one shopper. “Our new investment has been life-changing. It glides very smoothly across the yard, it doesn’t leave patches, and it’s very easy to assemble and clean. It leaves no extra grass on the yard; it collects it all. It also comes with the oil it uses, so that’s great. All we had to do was add the gas and twist a few knobs together, and it’s been amazing ever since. It runs smoothly, and we’ve had no issues with it. Definitely a great buy.”

Another reviewer called it “bang for the buck,” and said that it’s “an excellent non-self-propelled gas lawn mower. It cuts great and lasts a real long time on a tank of gas. Not too heavy to use and push, as I deliberately wanted a push model to get some exercise at the same time.”

Whether you’re tired of struggling with your old mower or need to invest in one for the first time, you can’t go wrong when you save $104 on the PowerSmart Gas Push Mower at Walmart.