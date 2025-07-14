



Portable chargers are a travel essential. They make sure your phone’s battery stays topped up while you’re out and about. These chargers become even more handy if you’re out camping in a remote area where there isn’t easy access to the power grid. You could grab any portable charger, but if you plan on spending lengthy amounts of time outdoors, then you’ll want one that’s also solar-powered.

We found a great deal on this Solpowben Solar Portable Charger. Originally priced at $50, you can find it for only $16 at Walmart, just for a limited time. It’s a portable charger that can be charged with solar (via the little built-in solar panel) or with a USB connection. You can get it in five different colors: black, blue, red, green, or orange.

Solpowben Solar Portable Charger, $16 (was $50) at Walmart

This device can charge two devices at once (via USB-A) and is also equipped with two small flashlights, which have three modes. Set it to steady if you just want a regular light, SOS for a brighter light, or strobe for a flashing effect.

And don’t worry about getting the charger wet. It’s waterproof, so it’ll survive a walk in the rain. There’s also a nifty little carabiner included, allowing you to easily clip the charger to your travel bag – perfect for hikes and camping trips.

Several shoppers note the device’s ease of charging and portability. One shopper shared, “This solar charger is effortless to maintain. We leave it in my van to ensure that it receives sufficient sunlight to remain charged. It is effortless to transport or affix to a knapsack or luggage due to the carabiner that is attached to it.”

Others love the size of the battery and the reliability of the charger. “The battery has an extended lifespan and can be used to charge multiple devices simultaneously, with a rapid charging rate. It is not particularly weighty.” Another shopper said, “Undoubtedly, this is an excellent resource!”

You probably aren’t thinking you need a portable charger. And then your phone dies on you. It’s one of those types of items that you don’t know you need till it’s too late. Don’t wait till the last minute. Now’s your chance to grab this Solpowben Solar Portable Charger for just $16. Your future self will thank you.