Many people find they’re more comfortable and productive throughout the day while using a standing desk, rather than sitting down. Many doctors say sitting is bad for the body, and pretty much everyone agrees that we all need to be getting out and walking more. Whether you’re using a standing desk or just want to get more walking in during the busy workday, a good walking pad treadmill can help you incorporate more exercise into your day without harming your productivity.

If you’re interested in adding some more walking to your daily routine, Walmart has a great Flash deal on a $299 MJWW Walking Pad, just $90 right now — for a total savings of $209.

MJWW Under-Desk Treadmill, $90 (was $299) at Walmart

This under-desk treadmill and walking pad has a weight capacity of 250 pounds. It’s available in black, rose gold, and white — all at the same great, low price for the moment — and offers an adjustable 2.5-mile-per-hour range of walking speeds. With its built-in LED display, you can monitor your time and distance walked, calories burned, speed, progress, and so on. The pad itself has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality, and you can pair it with your smartphone or other compatible device using the PitPat companion app, which is free to use. It’s highly portable and easy to store, easily sliding under a table or into a closet; it weighs just 37.9 pounds. It’s powered by a 2.5-horsepower, 120-volt motor.

“It’s lightweight and easy to use,” wrote one reviewer. “I love it — great quality and advanced features. This treadmill is extremely quiet; I’m able to work and not disturb others in the office.”

“It’s super cute,” another shopper said. “It comes with a remote and a fun app. I like to watch movies while I walk.”

If you like your standing desk and want to get even more out of it, an under-desk treadmill might be just the ticket. A busy workweek doesn’t have to mean you’re not getting all your steps in. Save $209 on the MJWW Walking Pad Treadmill with this great Walmart Flash deal.