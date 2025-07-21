



A pair of wireless earbuds can sound incredible, but it doesn’t mean much if they don’t stay in your ears. You need something that feels cozy in your ear and won’t pop out when you’re on-the-go. The good news is that Walmart is selling Etepehi Wireless Earbuds for a wallet-friendly price, so you can get better tech in your ears for less.

Normally priced at $40, these Bluetooth gadgets are now available for just $20. You’ll find that discount on the black earbuds, but you can also get them in blue and pink for 44% off at $24. No matter the color, the Etepehi earbuds promise a comfortable fit and immersive sound.

Etepehi Wireless Earbuds, $20 (was $40) at Walmart

They may look small, but the Etepehi features advanced sound quality that creates strong bass, clear mids, and bright treble to make your playlists sound incredible. The built-in microphones also let you take Bluetooth calls that help you be heard loud and clear. You’ll experience all of those features for up to eight hours per battery charge, while getting an extra 48 hours of power via its carrying case. Best of all is its ergonomic design, with flexible earhooks that keep the buds secure without applying pressure. Purchases also come with three different sizes of silicone ear tips, so you can find the most comfortable fit.

Related: Amazon is selling $90 noise-canceling earbuds for $43 that are ‘well balanced across all ranges’

All of those features sounded pretty good to Walmart shoppers, who gave the buds multiple five-star ratings and reviews. One customer said they “love the way they fit and feel,” while another appreciated the “comfortable” design and “easy controls.” A different customer appreciated how the buds “don’t fall out of your ears” and have “great sound,” calling them “the best earbuds [they] have ever purchased.” One shopper liked the “fast charging buds,” while another added that they “sound wonderful.”

These Etepehi Wireless Earbuds are exceptional. They sound fantastic, have a solid battery life, and won’t fall out of your ears whether you’re on a run or the train. These flash savings won’t last long, so grab them at Walmart soon.