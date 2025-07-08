



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re in need of versatile storage in your home or office, there’s no better option than a rolling dresser. This type of adaptable furniture makes organization far easier while allowing you to use it in any room at any given time. Thankfully, Walmart has one of the best selections of rolling dressers anywhere, and one of its best models is currently on sale at a big discount.

The Costway Rolling Storage Dresser is on sale for just $160, which is 38% off the original $259 price tag. If you don’t get this piece now, you may not have another chance to get it at this low of a price.

Costway Rolling Storage Dresser, $160 ( was $259) at Walmart

There aren’t many storage gaps that this dresser can’t fill. It has five amply large drawers on one side for clothing, office supplies, or anything else you need to store. Opposite the drawers is a large cabinet with swinging door, which can easily fit a small hamper, a trash bin, or books if you use the included adjustable shelf.

Five metal-framed swivel casters allow the dresser to move in any direction for easy re-positioning. Made from durable and water-resistant MDF board, the furniture is sturdy yet relatively lightweight. The wide countertop is perfect for storing a printer or displaying plants and nick nacks.

Walmart shoppers were highly impressed with this storage dresser. One said that they “highly recommend” it, adding that it’s the “best cabinet I’ve ever had….I have seen one like this [at] Ikea.”

Another buyer called it “perfect for what I needed,” saying, “I’m limited on space but in need of storage. This fit so nicely under my desk and I can wheel it out if I need any additional work top.”

The Costway Rolling Storage Dresser will make home or office organization easier than you ever imagined possible. Right now, it can do so for just $160. Grab this amazing deal while you still can, because it could roll away at any moment.