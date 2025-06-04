



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you’re watching an in-flight movie, listening to music at the gym, or catching up on an audiobook on your way to work, wireless earbuds are a must. Sadly, not all of them are comfortable, affordable, and have great sound quality, but we came across a pair at Walmart that are checking off all the boxes.

The Monster Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds are currently 80% off during a Flash deal, bringing their $150 original price down to only $30. With earbuds that shoppers say are comfortable with great sound, it’s a Flash deal you’ll want to get before it’s gone.

Monster AC210 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $150) at Walmart

The Monster Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds have impressive features paired with a sleek look — all without sacrificing comfort. They have an open-ear design with a hook that shoppers say fits “comfortably” over the ear, even if you have glasses. Rather than options with tips that can hurt your ears and easily fall out, these wireless earbuds are secure enough to wear during workouts.

In addition to how comfortable they are, they also perform well with “clear” sound, whether you’re on a phone call or listening to music. Plus, they have a long battery life with up to 30 hours of playtime when you factor in power from their charging case.

“Best sound and most comfortable earphones I’ve ever owned,” one shopper said. “Love them!”

Another added that they’re “awesome” and “the greatest ear headphones I have ever had.” They added that they’re so comfortable they “could even sleep in them” if they wanted to.

“I absolutely love these! They work amazingly, are comfortable, and don’t hurt my ears like other earbuds. I would definitely recommend,” a reviewer shared.

For only $30, the Monster Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds deliver on performance, price, and design. If you’re liking this Flash deal as much as we do, add it to your cart quickly. There’s no telling when the sale will end.