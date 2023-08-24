Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are plenty of options available to keep your car interior clean; in fact, we’ve made a list of some of the best handheld vacs out there. This option, though, might be one of the best deals we’ve seen on a cordless vac, perfect for cleaning your car (and anywhere else for that matter)!

The Prettycare cordless stick vacuum cleaner features 20,000Pa “Hurricane suction” that will pick up dirt, hair, and other messes without breaking a sweat. It comes with a washable, reusable and recyclable HEPA filter and has two modes: one for power, one for longevity. The vac should last about 35 minutes on a single charge using the lower-power mode and 20 with the high-power mode. It also weighs only 3 pounds, so it should be easy to maneuver around your house or car for long periods of time. Like many other vacuums of this design, it also features “one-click dust dumping.”

The vac comes with a wall mount, a 180° rotating floor brush head, adjustable extension bar, a 2-in-1 brush attachment, a crevice nozzle and 2 HEPA filters. It doesn’t market itself as a Dyson dupe, but it sure bears a lot of similarities to Dyson’s uber-popular V8 vac style. Unlike Dyson vacs, though, this one can be had for a fraction of the price even at full list. Right now, though, it’s on sale for a ludicrous 73% (or $220) off. Click here to check it out or learn more below.

$79.99 at Walmart