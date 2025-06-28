



Finding a pair of wireless earbuds that sound good, don’t fall out, and are actually affordable can feel like an endless struggle. That is, until we introduce you to a pair we spotted at Walmart.

The Tikland X17 Wireless Earbuds are praised for their comfort, sound quality, and long battery life by Walmart shoppers, but that’s not even the best part. They’re currently 81% off during a major Flash deal. That means for a limited time, you can get the $100 earbuds for only $19.

The Bluetooth wireless earbuds combine performance and durability that will make them your go-to option for headphones. With 14.5-millimeter double-layer diaphragm drivers and built-in microphones, you get clear, crisp sounds and strong bass, not just when you listen to music, but also when you take calls. To control your music, adjust volume, and answer calls, all you need to do is touch a single button.

Their design is just as impactful as their sound quality. With an over-the-ear hook, your earbuds will stay in place, whether you’re sitting at your desk or going for a run. They also come with three ear tips so you can customize the fit. To top it off, the earbuds have an IPX7 water resistance rating that makes them sweatproof and tough enough to handle the rain.

To add to its impressive line of features, the earbuds have up to 80 hours of playtime when you factor in the power provided by their charging case. Speaking of the case, it features an LED screen that shows just how much battery life you have left.

According to Walmart shoppers, these “amazing” wireless earbuds really deliver.

“I was totally shocked by these,” one shopper said. “These sound better than my Beats.” They added that they’re “very comfortable” and “the sound quality is incredible.”

One reviewer noted that they’re so comfortable, they’re “perfect” for helping them get to sleep. “I use them every night,” they added. Another customer shared that “they fit perfectly and don’t fall out,” even during workouts.

“These earbuds are great. The clarity is unbelievable,” another shopper said. “They are beautiful and the best ear buds I’ve ever bought,” adding that they’re “worth every penny.”

Shop the Tikland X17 Wireless Earbuds while they’re 81% off, as this Flash deal will be gone before you know it.