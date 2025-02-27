



As the new season approaches, it’s time to think about what you want to tackle during spring cleaning this year. Before you begin vacuuming the floors, deep cleaning the bathroom, and wiping down your kitchen, consider clearing up any unwanted clutter. Tidying up piles of clothing and stacks of miscellaneous objects can seem overwhelming, but all you need is a dedicated space to put them.

This is where the storage bin comes in. There are hundreds of storage bins on the market, but we’re partial to stylish and smart organization options like the Edx Stackable Storage Bins at Walmart. Normally sold for $160, this three-compartment storage solution is just $22 for a limited time.

Edx Stackable Storage Bins, $22 (was $160) at Walmart

There’s a lot to love about these modern storage bins. Each bin has an ample 23-quart capacity and the transparent magnetic doors will stay securely shut with a buckle. They can be stacked on top of each other, but they also collapse for space-efficient storage when they’re not in use. With the ability to hold 110 pounds, the bins are placed on top of a rolling base for easy movement throughout the home. One shopper said, “These are very nice, easy to assemble, and they roll into place well. They helped me organize the things I needed to organize.”

Unlike many storage bins, which need to be hidden away in a closet, these ones are sleek and modern, so you can put them out in the open like any other piece of furniture. The design is classy but neutral enough that it can fit into a child’s bedroom or a home office.

One reviewer wrote, “These storage bins are very sturdy and each compartment has plenty of room for small to medium objects. I use one set for my childcare for blocks and legos. The other I use in my office to hold copy paper, books, and a variety of things, with plenty of room left. I even store my lightweight HP printer on top. I highly recommend this storage unit.”

One shopper even loved the bins so much that they bought multiple sets, writing, “The storage bins are wonderful. I have one in all three of my bedroom closets. I also bought one for my granddaughter and she loves it. It has lots of space and keeps everything organized.”

The Edx Stackable Storage Bins won’t be available for just $22 for long. Get started on your decluttering journey with the help of these stylish storage bins while they’re still discounted.