



Walmart has launched a fleet of themed mobile stores called “Walmart Delivers,” designed to engage Gen Z with pop‑up retail experiences, giveaways, and photo ops at events across the U.S., running August through November 2025

That’s part of a broad plan to make the chain a little more like rival Target, cool without really caring about cool.

The campaign has a clear message it wants to get across:

Walmart is a hip place for young people where executives clearly know and regularly use all the latest slang.

Kids, the chain seems to think, always love it when mom and dad try to learn their lingo. Younger folks never stop using terms because adults have co-opted them into the mainstream, nor do they cringe at all when their musical icons turn up in T-Mobile or light beer commercials.

Walmart (WMT) is about as hip as your 50-year-old English teacher who tries to incorporate Kendrick Lamar lyrics into his lesson plan. It’s a noble idea, but it’s one best left to ’80s movies, as it’s nearly impossible to be the old guy at the club who actually comes off like he belongs there.

More Retail:

Supermarket inflation: Beef prices soar as egg prices fall

Levi’s shares plan to beat tariffs, keep holiday prices down

Amazon’s quiet pricing twist on tariffs stuns shoppers

This has not stopped Walmart from trying to co-opt the younger generations by describing its new mobile stores as:

“Your FYP on wheels.”

Don’t know what that means? You’re not supposed to if you’re over maybe 35, but according to Google, it’s “for you page,” as in a web page filled with so many things you like, it seems like it’s just for you.

Walmart has three different Walmart Delivers trucks. Image source: Walmart

Walmart takes stores and experiences on the road

When you get over the cringe factor, Walmart actually has an idea that might appeal to its target audience. The retailer has decided to create a fleet of mobile stores/retail experiences designed to appeal to specific groups of younger customers.

“Walmart is hitting the road with a fleet of head-turning delivery trucks, packed with experiences to level up what you love. We’re making stops across the U.S. and rolling up with photo-worthy moments, customizable giveaways, & much more. Because whatever you’re into — we get it, we have it, and we can deliver it. Who knew?” the chain shared in a press release.

Basically, Walmart wants to show some very specific groups that it offers items they regularly shop for.

The Walmart Delivers fleet includes five trucks.

Now Delivering Your: K-Pop Era: The ultimate K-Pop personalization studio is coming to a tour stop near you. Build your own photocard binder, decorate your own photocard pics, & shop our curated assortment of products. Plus, free giveaways!

The ultimate K-Pop personalization studio is coming to a tour stop near you. Build your own photocard binder, decorate your own photocard pics, & shop our curated assortment of products. Plus, free giveaways! Now Delivering Your: Lo-fi Play: Play iconic throwback games, climb a live leaderboard for bragging rights, & continue the fun outside with classic board games at our gaming hub popping up at events across the country.

Play iconic throwback games, climb a live leaderboard for bragging rights, & continue the fun outside with classic board games at our gaming hub popping up at events across the country. Now Delivering Your: Rodeo Dream: Add some Western accessories to your outfit, snap a pic with your custom leather belt, play rodeo games, & take home some giveaways from the Wild West.

Add some Western accessories to your outfit, snap a pic with your custom leather belt, play rodeo games, & take home some giveaways from the Wild West. Now Delivering Your: Nature Break: Whether you’re a sun tracker, plant ID-er, or hot girl trail walker, you can personalize the perfect nature kit tailored to your unique park persona. Come explore with us!

Whether you’re a sun tracker, plant ID-er, or hot girl trail walker, you can personalize the perfect nature kit tailored to your unique park persona. Come explore with us! Now Delivering Your: Group Woosah: We’re showing up so you can wind down. Kick back with your fitness crew while you enjoy choose-your-own-adventure recovery sessions with refreshing drinks.

Again, had to look up “woosah,” which means taking a deep breath and relaxing, but aside from the “trying too hard” aspect, Walmart has a solid plan here.

Where will Walmart Delivers trucks be stopping?

The tour, so to speak, has already begun, with dates scheduled through 2025.

KCON LA: Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 1-3

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 1-3 Teddy Swims Concert: Irving, TX, Aug. 9

Irving, TX, Aug. 9 Event TBA: Chicago, IL, Aug. 15-17

Chicago, IL, Aug. 15-17 Lainey Wilson Concert: Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 23

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 23 Park TBA: Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 23-24

Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 23-24 Event TBA: Tampa, FL, Aug. 29

Tampa, FL, Aug. 29 Park TBA : New York, NY, Sept. 6-7

: New York, NY, Sept. 6-7 BABYMONSTER Concert: Chicago, IL, Sept. 2

Chicago, IL, Sept. 2 Event TBA: Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 7

Brooklyn, NY, Sept. 7 Park TBA : Chicago, IL, Sept. 20-21

: Chicago, IL, Sept. 20-21 Philadelphia Distance Run & 5k: Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 21

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 21 Event TBA: Chicago, IL, Sept. 28

Chicago, IL, Sept. 28 Long Beach Marathon: Long Beach, CA, Oct. 3-5

Long Beach, CA, Oct. 3-5 Event TBA: New York, NY, Oct. 9-12

New York, NY, Oct. 9-12 Lainey Wilson Concert: Chicago, IL, Oct. 17

Chicago, IL, Oct. 17 Park TBA: Houston, TX, Oct. 25-26

Houston, TX, Oct. 25-26 Event TBA: Atlanta, GA, Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 31-Nov. 2 Lainey Wilson Concert: Tampa, FL, Nov. 7

Tampa, FL, Nov. 7 Event TBA: Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 9

Walmart shared that it does expect to add more events.

Walmart’s new ‘Walmart Delivers’ fleet aims for a younger audience

Walmart is debuting a fleet of five themed mobile trucks under its Walmart Delivers initiative

Each truck targets specific interest groups: K‑Pop, lo‑fi gaming, rodeo, nature for influencers, and wellness recovery “Woosah”

The experiential pop‑ups include photo‑worthy activations, curated giveaways, and shopping tailored to each theme.

The tour runs from August through November 2025, with stops at major music events, parks, and marathons in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and New York

Walmart is positioning these trucks as a way to meet younger consumers with digital flair and memorable experiences, even if the branding sometimes feels forced.

Related: How much Target pays store workers, from cashier to boss