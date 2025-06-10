



Have you ever ordered something from Amazon or Walmart — maybe a pack of Mighty Patches, a meat thermometer, or a pack of T-shirts — and found it rattling around in a mostly empty box?

And then thought about all the resources it took to get that (perhaps) nonessential item into your hands?

If the pandemic made one thing better, we can now count on fast, reliable delivery for everything from beauty products and kitchen essentials to wardrobe staples.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💵

Although Covid lockdown restrictions may have been lifted years ago, our expectations around fast shipping have persisted. But that convenience comes at a cost.

Retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, and Target responded to our demands by rapidly building out their e-commerce infrastructure. While Amazon is still the main game in town for next-day or two-day delivery, Walmart is becoming a legitimate rival, partly because of its nationwide network of stores.

According to World Trade Scanner, 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store. This makes it easy for the retailer to accommodate same-day curbside pickup, but Walmart’s delivery service is outpacing that growth.

Walmart will use drones to get more same-day delivery orders into the hands of customers in five more U.S. cities across the South. Image source: Sundry Photography/Getty Images

Walmart is getting packages out faster

Now, Walmart is aiming to speed same-day delivery even more by using drones. The move may also help the retailer cut down on emissions, since its electric drones will reduce the carbon footprint of local deliveries.

Drone delivery is moving from the testing phase to actual implementation, and Walmart is betting that the next leap in same-day delivery isn’t on the ground — it’s in the air. What once seemed futuristic is quickly becoming a reality, and if Walmart has its way, you may soon get your paper towels, pain relievers, or pasta delivered by drone less than 30 minutes after ordering.

Walmart recently shared it’s expanding drone delivery service through a partnership with Wing.

The rollout covers major areas in Dallas and Frisco, Texas, where more than 75% of residents will now have access to drone deliveries for select items. It’s also turning 100 of its stores into launch pads in five new cities: Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston; and Orlando and Tampa, Florida.

Walmart already provides drone delivery in its headquarters city of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Related: USPS makes change to rival Amazon consumer will appreciate

The drones made by Alphabet-owned Wing are fast, light, and autonomous and can carry packages up to three pounds. They fly at around 65 mph, and lower deliveries on a tether straight into your driveway or yard — no landing required.

The drones offer fast, contactless delivery that fits the modern shopping habits shaped by the pandemic.

The expansion builds on Walmart’s growing experience in this space. It has already partnered with other drone companies and completed hundreds of thousands of test deliveries in recent years. Wing says the service is perfect when customers need everyday essentials quickly but don’t want to run to the store.

Walmart wants to solve stubborn delivery issue

Walmart’s experimentation with drones is not a gimmick. Rather, it’s an attempt to solve what logistics companies call the “last mile problem,” referring to the most expensive and time-consuming part of any delivery.

Walmart’s drone delivery isn’t just about speed — it’s about transforming how supply chains work.

Walmart is able to use its massive network of stores as fulfillment hubs, allowing the company to shorten delivery times and reduce reliance on traditional warehouses. That’s a major advantage over Amazon, which still relies heavily on centralized logistics.

Related: FedEx layoffs signal a concerning business trend

The pandemic accelerated the shift to e-commerce, but it also changed what customers expect. People don’t just want online ordering — they want instant gratification. Drone delivery gets closer to that goal. It also offers sustainability benefits.

Of course, there are still hurdles to clear. Regulatory approvals, weather constraints, and payload limits all remain challenges. And broader concerns — like safety, privacy, and noise — will need to be addressed as drones become more common.

Still, Walmart’s investment in this space signals something bigger: a retail landscape that’s continuing to evolve long after Covid.

For shoppers, it means even more ways to get what they need, when they want it.

Related: Veteran fund manager unveils eye-popping S&P 500 forecast