Whether it’s a roomy tote or a convenient crossbody, a great handbag is a wardrobe staple that’s difficult to do without. Your purse holds everything you need for the day: your phone, wallet, snacks — it’s basically a lifeline when you’re not at home. Could your go-to bag use an upgrade? Run, don’t walk, to Walmart and snag a $298 Michael Kors bag for only $85 before it’s gone.

The Michael Kors Sheila Medium Logo Satchel is on sale for a jaw-dropping 72% off during Walmart’s Deals week. You do not want to miss out on this designer handbag that shoppers call “classy and sophisticated.”

Michael Kors Sheila Medium Logo Satchel, $85 (was $298) at Walmart

This satchel bag measures 11 inches long, 8 inches tall, and 3.25 inches wide, and is made of faux Saffiano leather with a polyester lining. The signature MK logo print is accented by polished gold-tone hardware for a touch of metallic shine. Though available in multiple colors, only the classic logo design is currently available at such a steep discount.

With sturdy top handles and an adjustable, detachable crossbody strap, it’s versatile for carrying to work, running errands, or even dressing up for an evening out. The bag’s medium size is roomy enough to hold all of your essentials without feeling overwhelmingly large. “It has a lot of room without being bulky or taking up a lot of space and is easy to carry,” one shopper noted.

The bag’s interior keeps everything you carry organized, while the zip-top closure means your valuables stay secure. Convenient slip pockets on either side of the center section keep your phone easily accessible. “I love that I can zip up my middle part and use the side pocket for my phone,” one shopper shared.

Perfect for daily use, some shoppers have even gifted this handy purse to their loved ones. “This purse has it all. Hardware with the MK logo, metallic shine, and the perfect size, not too large or too small,” raved one shopper. “I liked it so much I bought one for myself and one in another color for my mom as a gift!”

At only $85, the Michael Kors Sheila Medium Logo Satchel is a fantastic find that will be gone before you know it. Upgrade to this chic bag at Walmart before Deals week ends on July 13!