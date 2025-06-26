



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing ruins a beach day faster than a soggy towel covered in sand you can’t shake off. Even if you’re just lounging by the pool, it’s nice to have an oversized towel to lie out on that you can also use to dry off quickly. Especially if you’re traveling or camping this summer, having quality beach towels that you can easily roll up and carry in your beach bag or hiking pack is ideal. Right now, Walmart has a Flash deal on a nice set of lightweight and absorbent towels, so you can stock up for less.

The Anray Home 4-Pack of Oversized Microfiber Beach Towels is on sale for just $23 at Walmart, down from the usual $40 price. That’s a 43% discount that saves you $17. With this deal, you can get super absorbent, high-quality beach towels for less than $6 apiece.

Anray Home 4-Pack Oversized Microfiber Beach Towels, $23 (was $40) at Walmart

These oversized towels, measuring 30 inches wide by 60 inches long, are larger than most standard beach towels, offering ample space for lounging or wrapping up after a swim. Made from 100% quick-dry microfiber, each towel absorbs up to three times its weight in water, drying you off fast and shrugging off sand effortlessly. The thin, lightweight design of these beach towels makes them especially packable. They’re perfect to use as a picnic blanket, for the pool, at the lake, or on camping trips.

Available in multiple color choices (of note, the striped designs are single-sided), they’re shrink-resistant and durable, holding up without fading. As one shopper noted, these beach towels “stay soft and plush even after multiple washes.”

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘convenient’ $40 beach bag for $20, and it doubles as a cooler

Shoppers love the versatility of these towels, saying that they are “very packable, absorbent, and dry very quickly.” One impressed reviewer commented that the towels are “fluffy” and “look like beach club towels.”

“These microfiber beach towels are a fantastic buy,” another shopper shared. “The size is perfect — large enough for lounging but still lightweight and easy to pack.”

At only $23, this deal on Anray Home 4-Pack of Oversized Microfiber Beach Towels at Walmart is a steal. Grab these beach towels for your summer vacations now because this sale won’t last long!